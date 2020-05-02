Alan George Cook
Passed away peacefully, with family at his side, at Credit Valley Hospital. Beloved husband of 55 years to Hilda. Loving and devoted father to son Michael and daughter-in-law Julie, and daughter Kerry and son-in-law Nick. Proud and much loved "Grumpy" to Riley, Bella and David. Predeceased by his brother Monte and fondly remembered by his brother Murray, as well as his cousins, nieces, nephews and Hilda's family. A heartfelt thank you to John, who was never more than a phonecall away and has been our rock to lean on. Alan will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul, to whom family meant everything, and he will forever live in the hearts of those whose lives he touched. Private family interment to be held at later date.

Published in Mississauga News on May 2, 2020.
