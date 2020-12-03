1/1
Andrew Lincoln Newton
1939-12-16 - 2020-11-23
Born in England and moved to Canada 1968. Married to Moira, the love of his life for 57 years today. Amazing Dad to Fiona, Elizabeth, and Claire, Father-in-law to Andrew, Chuck and Steve. Amazing Papa to Connor, Charlie, Zachary, Jeremy, Caden, and Carter. Yes three Daughters and six Grandsons! Brother to Eddie (Pauline) and Brother-in-law to Pat (Graham). He was one of the kindest, gentlest, human beings. He was a silly man with a silly sense of humour. He gave the best tight squeezing hugs with the biggest smile and usually a laugh to go along with it. A creature of habit which included daily naps, a bottle of Keith's, one small bowl of chips or two cookies, many cups of tea and when possible a Timmies with a double chocolate donut. He LOVED trains, fancy classic old cars, jazz music, and 60s and 70s music. A pair of binoculars were always handy either in his car or at home to bird watch. Sunday drives and tinkering with tools to build and fix things - this was Andrew. He was a hardworking man and a loyal employee to Gabriel/Arvin for 34 years. Always working overtime to take his family on road trips across Canada or overseas, but most importantly always providing for his family. Taken too soon from us and will be greatly missed. The Newton Family~

Published in Mississauga News on Dec. 3, 2020.
