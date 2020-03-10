|
Alvin was given his angel wings on March 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Alvin lived what seemed to be a short life, but the truth is his life was well lived and memorable by those he impacted with his contagious laugh, wisdom, peaceful soul, dedication to healthy living and magnetic, handsome smile. Those he impacted understood that he lived a quality life that exceeded his 40 years among us. Alvin had many careers because he was talented, curious and an ethical worker. At the time he passed, he worked at Purolator as a courier driver. His choice was suitable given his purpose to impact through love and touch lives! This impact is evidenced by those who knew him and words used to describe him which included, tender soul, genuine, loyal, loving, protective and respectful. Alvin is survived by loving family and friends. His love, loyalty and laugh continue to be missed by all.
Published in Mississauga News on Mar. 10, 2020