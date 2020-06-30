Avis Luella Lillegran
Avis "Mavis" Luella Lillegran, 82, of Rocky Mountain House, AB, earned teaching degrees at the Univ. of Saskatchewan & Toronto, passed away June 14/20. Mavis travelled the world first class! To satisfy a brilliant mind she schooled herself in five languages, fine art, cuisine & wines, toured galleries, museums. Her retirement garden hosted imported Dutch tulips, UK seedlings, exotic rose bushes, a retreat from her twin passions of world history and politics. Thanks to Credit Valley Hospital Palliative Care & Parkland on the Glen medical teams of Mississauga.

Published in Mississauga News on Jun. 30, 2020.
