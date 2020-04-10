Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Moulton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Diane Jean Moulton


1951 - 12
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Diane Jean Moulton Obituary
In Loving Memory of Carol, who passed away at the age of 68 at the Queensway Trillium hospital in Etobicoke on April 4, 2020. Mom was born and raised in Etobicoke and moved to Mississauga in 1968. Mom loved and cared for many as a Nurse at Mississauga Hospital and when she needed care herself, she found it in her closest friends, family as well as her fellow health care professionals. Mom loved any music you could dance a jig or tap your toes to, ever ready to jump in with her piano or fiddle. Mom your love of life will be missed. She was predeceased by mother and father, Lillian and George Bradfield. She will be greatly missed by her son David, husband Roy, brother Wayne as well as close friends Alice and Darlene and many others. Considering the current emergency, a Celebration of Life will be held closer to Christmas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trillium Health Partners Foundation, supporting the Moir Family Centre for Complex Continuing Care. Donate at http://thcf.convio.net/goto/carolmoulton, by phone at (905) 848-7575 or by mail to Trillium Health Partners Foundation.
Published in Mississauga News on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -