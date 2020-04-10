|
In Loving Memory of Carol, who passed away at the age of 68 at the Queensway Trillium hospital in Etobicoke on April 4, 2020. Mom was born and raised in Etobicoke and moved to Mississauga in 1968. Mom loved and cared for many as a Nurse at Mississauga Hospital and when she needed care herself, she found it in her closest friends, family as well as her fellow health care professionals. Mom loved any music you could dance a jig or tap your toes to, ever ready to jump in with her piano or fiddle. Mom your love of life will be missed. She was predeceased by mother and father, Lillian and George Bradfield. She will be greatly missed by her son David, husband Roy, brother Wayne as well as close friends Alice and Darlene and many others. Considering the current emergency, a Celebration of Life will be held closer to Christmas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trillium Health Partners Foundation, supporting the Moir Family Centre for Complex Continuing Care. Donate at http://thcf.convio.net/goto/carolmoulton, by phone at (905) 848-7575 or by mail to Trillium Health Partners Foundation.
Published in Mississauga News on Apr. 10, 2020