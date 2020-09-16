"Your Wings Were Ready, My Heart Was Not" It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Catherine McCreadie (Nee Conroy) on August 30, 2020 at The Village of Erin Meadows Retirement and Long-Term Care Home. She was 76 years of age. Born in Scotland May 20, 1944, Catherine came to Canada in 1970 where she met, and married Thomas McCreadie. They shared 48 years together. Cathy will be dearly missed by husband Tom, children Gerry, Michael, Ann and Karen and grandchildren Jacob, Devin, Parker, Teagan and Caden. Fondly remembered as a second mom to many, Cathy was widely known as the "crossing guard lady" where she safely crossed generations of children for the span of 2 decades from her post on Bromsgrove Road. Cathy was a loving and generous mom, wife, sister, and friend. For those that knew her, her heart and home were always open. She touched so many lives and will be greatly missed because of her love and care for others. Forever in our hearts.



