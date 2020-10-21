1/1
Colville Helen M. Betts
1929-02-24 - 2020-10-04
It is with tremendous sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Helen Mary Betts on Oct. 4th, 2020 at Credit Valley Hospital. Beloved wife of Alfred for 67 years, cherished mother of sons Doug, Brian and Stephen and daughters Marylyn and Cynthia. She will be dearly missed by grandchildren Paul, Natalie and Rob and her extended family. Interment was a private ceremony at Streetsville Public Cemetery on Oct. 15th, 2020. Donations gratefully accepted for the Canadian Diabetes Foundation or the Mississauga Humane Society.

Published in Mississauga News on Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Porter Neweduk- Neweduk Chapel
1981 Dundas Street W
Mississauga, ON L5K 1R2
(905) 828-8000
