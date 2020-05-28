Daniel Pascoal
1931-01-23 - 2020-05-20
It is with sadness that the family of Daniel Pascoal announce his passing on May 20, 2020 at the age of 89. Predeceased by his loving wife Maria (2014). Cherished father of: Alfred (Al) and his wife Donna; Norbert (Norm) and his wife Sandra; Raymond (Ray) and his wife Gina; Martha and her husband Joseph (Joe) DeBono. Loving Grandfather of Stephanie Derosieres and her husband Charles, Matthew Pascoal, Corina Debono and Daniel (Danny) Debono. Survived by his siblings Gilbert Botelho; and Maria and her husband Manuel Simas.


Published in Mississauga News on May 28, 2020.
