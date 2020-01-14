|
|
Donald Leslie Phelps, 67, of Welland, ON passed away Wednesday January 8, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children. Don is survived by his wife Morag of 33 years, sons Joshua (Stacey) Phelps, Jared, daughters Autumn Phelps, Heather Phelps, Hilary Phelps, brother Allan (Linda) Baker, sister Deborah (Basil) Terranova and many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Don was a loving and devoted father, husband, grandfather and friend to many. He was the type of man who would go without to take care of his loved ones. He loved adventure and spending time with his family. We would like to thank the paramedics and ER staff at Welland General Hospital for taking care of Don as best they could and making him comfortable in his time of need. We would also like to pass on our thanks to Karen Guttin at Pleasantview Funeral Home for all her help and guidance during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, Donations to Heart & Stroke or in his memory would be preferred. The celebration of life will be held on Wednesday January 15th at 13:00 held at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church on Bald St in Welland, ON
Published in Mississauga News on Jan. 14, 2020