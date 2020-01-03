|
Passed away peacefully in Mississauga, surrounded by family, on December 28, 2019 at the age of 88. Cherished husband to Olga. Loving father to Cindy McCleery and Wendy Misiurski. Beloved grandfather to Michael McCleery, Shawn McCleery, Julia Pittelli, Steven Pittelli and Robert Pittelli. Sadly, missed by brothers Frank Misiurski and Leonard Misurski and sisters in law Nettie (n. Kobialko), Evelyn (n. Hancheruk) and Mary (n. Premak). Predeceased by sisters Tina Szematowicz, Vicky Kuschak, Molly Nieweglowski and brother Lorne Misiurski. Lovingly remembered by nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Neweduk Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (at Erin Mills Pkwy.), on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5 - 8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 3 p.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to Diabetes Canada. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca