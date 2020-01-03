Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel
1981 Dundas Street W
Mississauga, ON L5K 1R2
(905) 828-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Misiurski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Misiurski

Add a Memory
Edward Misiurski Obituary
Passed away peacefully in Mississauga, surrounded by family, on December 28, 2019 at the age of 88. Cherished husband to Olga. Loving father to Cindy McCleery and Wendy Misiurski. Beloved grandfather to Michael McCleery, Shawn McCleery, Julia Pittelli, Steven Pittelli and Robert Pittelli. Sadly, missed by brothers Frank Misiurski and Leonard Misurski and sisters in law Nettie (n. Kobialko), Evelyn (n. Hancheruk) and Mary (n. Premak). Predeceased by sisters Tina Szematowicz, Vicky Kuschak, Molly Nieweglowski and brother Lorne Misiurski. Lovingly remembered by nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Neweduk Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (at Erin Mills Pkwy.), on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5 - 8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 3 p.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to Diabetes Canada. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -