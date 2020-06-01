Bishop (nee Watkins), Ena Grace After a lengthy illness at home on May 30th at the age of 75 we announce that Ena has peacefully passed. Predeceased by her loving husband Ed. Proud mother of Heather, Heidi Simmons (Frank) and Howard (Karen predeceased). Loving grandmother of Emily and Carter Haddon, Tabitha and Kassie Wilson and great grandmother to Bentley. Predeceased by her sister Helen Hopper and niece Laura. She will be deeply missed by many extended family and friends especially her Beta Sigma Phi sisters.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store