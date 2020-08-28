Of Guelph, passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in her 77th year. Beloved life partner for 40 years to John Kaulback. Loved mother of Stanley James "Jim" Watt, and Tammy Watt (Ross Ortwein). Proud grandmother of eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. We would like to thank the team at the Grand River Cancer Center, Bayshore Nursing team and Hospice Wellington for their care and kindness. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com
- Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Evelyn's notice. Memorial contributions to the Hospice Wellington or the Guelph Legion Poppy Fund would be appreciated.