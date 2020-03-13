|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Everyl Hamilton announces her death of February 14, 2020, after a brief terminal illness. Born in Jamaica in 1941, Everyl worked in Barclays Bank before emigrating to Canada in 1969 where she secured employment with the Royal Bank of Canada. Creativity and artistic expression were Everyl's true passion as evidenced by her beautiful painting, jewellery making and culinary skills. She delighted in hosting numerous gatherings of family and friends. Everyl is survived by her beloved husband, Peter and his children Paul (Deborah), Susan (Nathan), Lisa (Gord) and their children, Austin, Alec, Rebekah, Lindsay, Logan and Zachary, cherished nephew Aaron (Ferris) and his children Alton and Otis and her dear cousin Heather (Robbie). Everyl's siblings, Howard (Marlene) and Joan (Peter) reside in Jamaica. Sincere thanks to Team 14 of Care Partners for the attention given to Everyl at home and to the doctors, nurses and volunteers of Dorothy Ley Hospice for their compassion and assistance during Everyl's last days. Special thanks to Amanda Clark and Janany Nemallan for their continued caring and support. A celebration of life will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, on Sunday, March 29 from 1 pm - 3 pm. Donations in Everyl's name will be accepted at Dorothy Ley Hospice or a .
Published in Mississauga News on Mar. 13, 2020