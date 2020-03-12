|
|
In memoriam of our father, Fabian Alexander Nicholson, late of Brampton, Ontario, Canada and Parry Town Ocho Rios St. Ann Jamaica. Died in his beloved Ocho Rios on March 16, 2019. Leaving sons Andrew and Gary, sisters Monica and Collie, brother Anthony, ex-wife Colmaleen, God-daughter Nina, daughter-in-law Holly, many nieces, nephews and host of other family and friends. Our hearts ache with your sudden departure, even though we didn't get to say goodbye, you will be in our Hearts for ever, we love you Dad
Published in Mississauga News on Mar. 12, 2020