Frank CHOWHAN

Frank was born January 13, 1931. He had many "careers" throughout his life starting with a paper route at 12 years old. He played base and trombone in a Dixieland band for many years. He worked as a DJ at his local radio station and got to interview such people as Eddie Gormet and Tony Bennett. His work as a DJ paid for flying lessons. Dad was a pilot with Air Canada for 33 years, concluding his flying career by flying Pope John Paul ll from Canada, back to the Vatican in 1985. After he took early retirement from Air Canada he went out to the Missions in Prince George, British Columbia in 1989 to work as a missionary. He studied hard and, after six years of training, he realized his dream of becoming a permanent Deacon with the Catholic Church. He served as a Deacon for 31 years. Frank passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020 in his 90th year. He was predeceased by his two brothers Albert and Ralph. He has one sister Florence currently living in Vancouver. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Frances. He is also survived by his daughters Denyse, Karen and Jeanette. Unfortunately he lost his daughter, Maureen to Cancer in 2015. He joins her now. He is also survived by his four Grandchildren, Jennifer, Darik, Brody and Kayleigh as well as his great-grandchildren Joshua, Ashlee, Jude and CLASSIFIED DEPT. Kora. He was a presence larger than life and he will be missed. Arrangements to be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to THE FERRIS FUNERAL HOME, 214 Norfolk St., S., Simcoe, Ontario 519-426-1314. Memorial donations to Bethel House Hospice, Caledon, the Canadian Cancer Society
or Canadian Food for children would be appreciated. Online condolences at ferrisfuneral.com
. Wheels Up, Frank!