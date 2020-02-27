|
The horn goes and the game is over, however, not before Gene extended it into overtime to February 19, 2020. Gene, a long-suffering Leafs fan, will be sadly missed by his life co-Captain, Jennie. They parented a penalty killing unit Tim, Mitch, Virginia and Ben. He was ecstatic to be able to round out his team to include highly recruited daughters-in-law Zdenka, Tammy, and Arima, and son-in-law Rich. Gene was especially proud of the up and coming farm team prospects whom he identified as having exceptional skills of all manners including being his grandkids: Kobe, Cayne, Celine, Ryan, Jeremy, Jenne, George and Lucy. Gene attributed much of his skills development to his upbringing by his father, Kazo (Ken) and his mother, Harue (Sally). He will be greatly missed by his teammate and brother Victor, his sister-in-law Amy, his sister-in-law Tamara MacDonald and their families. Starting out in 1936 in Vancouver, he was part of the Japanese internment and the family was sent to a farm in a small town called Picture Butte, Alberta. After the war, the family relocated to Toronto where he met Jennie and then moved to Mississauga where he watched the Leafs win their last cup in 1967 - then waited 52 years for at least one more. Like most hockey players, his off-season training consisted of golf and watching the Blue Jays. Bet on the Leafs to take it all this year; if they require divine intervention to help them win the cup, they just might get it. The family would like to thank the staff at the Mississauga Hospital for their care and compassion over these last few weeks. Friends may call at Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy 10 N. of Q.E.W.) on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 2 p.m. until time of Funeral Service in the Chapel at 3 p.m. For those who wish, donations may be made in Gene's memory to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario or COPE Service Dogs. Online condolences may be made at www.turnerporter.ca
Published in Mississauga News on Feb. 27, 2020