It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Geoffrey on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the age of 91. Geoffrey was born in London, England in 1929. In 1948, he was selected to be trained as a Radar Technician in the National Service. This training inspired his future career as a Professional Electrical Engineer in Telecommunications. In 1965, he and his wife, Milka, made the courageous decision to move their young family to Canada. Geoffrey is fondly remembered for his great sense of humour and as a fixer and inventor. Loving father of Laura and Corinne (Rick) and proud grandfather of Kallista (Peter), Austin and Joshua. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Milka and sister Dorothy. Due to the current pandemic, a private service will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations made in Geoffrey's memory to Heart House Hospice, Mississauga would be deeply appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store