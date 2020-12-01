1/1
Geoffrey John Pask
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geoffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Geoffrey on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the age of 91. Geoffrey was born in London, England in 1929. In 1948, he was selected to be trained as a Radar Technician in the National Service. This training inspired his future career as a Professional Electrical Engineer in Telecommunications. In 1965, he and his wife, Milka, made the courageous decision to move their young family to Canada. Geoffrey is fondly remembered for his great sense of humour and as a fixer and inventor. Loving father of Laura and Corinne (Rick) and proud grandfather of Kallista (Peter), Austin and Joshua. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Milka and sister Dorothy. Due to the current pandemic, a private service will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations made in Geoffrey's memory to Heart House Hospice, Mississauga would be deeply appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mississauga News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved