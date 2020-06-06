Gloria Alice Issadas
1935-06-04 - 2020-06-03
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gloria on June 4, 2020 at Oakville Trafalgar Hospital, just shy of her 85th birthday. Beloved wife of James Issadas. Leaving behind her son Robert (Pauline), her granddaughter Keely and her sister Marjorie (Don)Johnston. Predeased by her sisters Clara (Earl) Dunphy, Irene (Tom) Ackerly, her brother Art Louise) Guilfoil and her parents Herbert and Marguerite. She will be missed by many family, friends and close neighbours. She had been long retired from her many years working at Miracle Food Mart and was devoted to her only grandchild Keely followed years later by her grand doggie Niko. Special thanks to the OTMH Palliative Care Team. A small private ceremony will be held. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mississauga News on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
