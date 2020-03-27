Home

Glen Oaks Reception Centre
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Gordon James GOOBIE


1940 - 10
It is with deep sadness we share that our beloved father, Gordon, passed away suddenly at home in Mississauga, Ontario on March 10 2020 at 79 years. This sadly was the same day that our cherished mother, Elizabeth (nee Rafuse) passed 3 short years ago. Gordon is survived by his three devoted daughters, Lisa (Paul Ryce), Anji (Gord Jackson) and Gillian. Gord was born and raised in St. John's and is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Florence, brothers Robert (Rose) and Graham Goobie. Poppie was a very special grandfather and leaves behind his granddaughters, whom he was so very proud of: Rachel, Rebecca, Paige & Ava Ryce and Tiffany (Matthew Zavaglia). He was a beloved big brother to Ed (Shirley), Dave and Jeanette(Wade Janes) and many nieces and nephews, most still residingin his beloved Newfoundland. Gord also leaves behind sister in laws Susan (Sutherland), Kathy (Rafuse) and cherished nieces and nephews and their families. With little more than a few bucks in his pocket, Dad left Newfoundland for the "mainland" and was a lifelong employee of RBC, transferring from Antigonish, Halifax, St. John's, Montreal and finally Mississauga where he retired after 40 years. Dad's passions were hockey and golf and although he hung up his Mississauga Oldtimer skates a few years ago, he still continued to enjoy a game of golf or coffee-chats with his dear Millcroft buddies. Dad was always there, quietly supporting his community through volunteering or coaching his daughters in basketball, soccer and softball. He was a proud and supportive Poppie, watching his granddaughters play basketball, dance, golf and hockey. Dad was a wonderful, caring, supportive father, husband, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, neighbour and friend and we are sad to let you go. Cremation has taken place. Please visit the Glen Oaks Funeral Home website for more information once the timing is appropriate for a memorial. www.glenoaks.ca
Published in Mississauga News on Mar. 27, 2020
