Late of Mississauga, Ontario, and a retired educator with the Toronto District School Board, Henry passed away in his 93rd year. He will be missed by his many relatives and friends here in Canada, as well as those in Jamaica and the United States. We will always remember his quiet manner, sharp wit, keen interest in world affairs, and great love of sports. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Mississauga News on May 21, 2020.