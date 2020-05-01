It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Huguette Pauline Vedd (nee Pommainville) of Mississauga, Ontario predeceased by her husband Cyril William Vedd. Huguette was the daughter of Arthur and Rose Pommainville of Limoges, Ontario. Later in life she found her passion working for VON and caring for the elderly. She will be greatly missed by her daughters: Kathy (David) Beale of Port Hope, Ontario and Colleen Vedd of Mississauga, Ontario and adoring grandchildren: EmmaSarah, Andrew, Iain and Lucas who will miss her witty sense of humour and laughter. She also leaves behind many cherished friends and family and her beloved cats. She had a short but intense battle with cancer. In accordance with her wishes there will be no service. Donations in her memory to Ian Anderson House or the Ontario Human Society or a charity of your choice.
Published in Mississauga News on May 1, 2020.