It is with great love and sadness that that we must say goodbye to the matriarch of our family, Irene Katkov. Irene passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. She has left behind her daughter Kim & husband Jon, grandchildren Meighan & husband Matt, Shannon & husband Joe, Brandon & wife Amy. Great grandchildren Mikaela, Kaitlyn, Jackson, Mackinley and Olivia. Predeceased by Her Parents Doris and Walter, Her loving husband Paul and great grandchild Jonathan. Irene touched the hearts of so many, a spirited woman with an adventurous soul. Irene was a very generous person and gave back to the community throughout her life. In her Last years she discovered her love of cruising! Disney cruises, going on 14! She loved Walt Disney and watching the kids get excited to experience all that the Big Boat offered. Farewell Nanny we will love you forever. Donations to Cystic Fibrosis - Team Kaitlyn would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com
Published in Mississauga News on May 21, 2020.