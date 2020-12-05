Peacefully at home with her family by her side on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Beloved wife and soul mate of Bill for 41 years. Loving mother and best friend of Andrew (Susan), Calum, and Stuart (MJ), and dear grandmother to Keziah. Also survived by her brothers, Ian (June) and Colin (Rosemary). Sister-in-law to Marilyn (Ken), Stephen (Ling), Janice (Tom), and Patricia. Loving aunt to her many nieces and nephews in Canada, Scotland, Germany and Denmark. Irene was a nurturing teacher to countless students in Scotland and Canada. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Irene's name may be made to the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be made at www.glenoaks.ca