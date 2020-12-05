1/
Irene Mary Macpherson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at home with her family by her side on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Beloved wife and soul mate of Bill for 41 years. Loving mother and best friend of Andrew (Susan), Calum, and Stuart (MJ), and dear grandmother to Keziah. Also survived by her brothers, Ian (June) and Colin (Rosemary). Sister-in-law to Marilyn (Ken), Stephen (Ling), Janice (Tom), and Patricia. Loving aunt to her many nieces and nephews in Canada, Scotland, Germany and Denmark. Irene was a nurturing teacher to countless students in Scotland and Canada. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Irene's name may be made to the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be made at www.glenoaks.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mississauga News on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved