It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James Joseph Bartlett, at the age of 41, on Saturday, November 14, 2020. James was known as many things: an amazing son to Sheila and Dave Bartlett, the best brother ever to Virginia Bartlett, and an accomplice to the hijinks of his brother-in-law, Brandon Ruys. Loving Grandson to the Late Sid and Grace Coles, and Joseph and Louise Bartlett. To the rest of the world, James was known as one of the bravest, funniest people, and a no-nonsense person! Loved by his aunts, uncles, and cousins! Missed by his many friends. James's accomplishments included: cardiac (heart) transplant of 26 years, former employee of RBC, a member of the TTC Accessibilities Committee, lifetime fan of The Toronto Argos and Buffalo Bills, proud graduate of the University of Toronto's Transitional Year Program, the recipient of the Jack Diamond Award and the Margot McGrath-Harding Award from The University of Toronto. But his greatest accomplishment was being the world's greatest uncle to Kathryn and Colton Ruys. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association of Canada, and at James's request, become a registered organ and tissue donor. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca