Jane Isobel (Meredith) WALKER
Beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Jane Isobel Walker passed away November 26, 2020 in her 100th year, at Trillium Health Partners Mississauga Hospital. Predeceased by her loving husband Robert (Bob) Walker of 40 years, Dorothy and Elliot Plewes, David Meredith, Helen and Ralph Whitfield, Sara and John Moore, Sheila and Meredith Walker. Jane will be greatly missed by her family and many friends who cherish the countless memories of a kind, thoughtful, caring, and talented woman. She is survived by her children Bruce, Doug, Mary Ellen, Ian, and their partners, also seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Jane was a past member of Bethesda-Dixie United Church and a supporter of Applewood United Church. The Walkers were one of the original families to move into the then new subdivision of Applewood Acres, where she resided until seven years ago. Jane was very artistic, encouraging many around her. She was involved in CGIT and taught Sunday School and craft classes. Jane loved hosting family gatherings, crafting, sewing, quilting and card making. The family would like to extend special thanks to the caring staff at both Evergreen Retirement Community and Trillium Health Partners. A celebration of Jane's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers those who wish may donate to Trillium Health Partners Foundation or a charity of choice. Please visit www.turnerporter.ca to share a memory or condolences.


Published in Mississauga News on Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON L5B 1M8
(905) 279-7663
