Born in Kitchener, longtime Mississauga resident, John Somerset passed away, on May 3, 2020, at the ripe age of 80. Husband of Susan for 54 years. Dad to Kerry, Jill and Jay. Father-in-law to Todd, Greg and Siobhan. Papa to Mackenzie, Elliott, Carter, Emma, Ben, Henry and Ferris. John was loved by many and will be missed deeply. Remembered for his quiet humour and kindness, John enjoyed reading - in his chair, sipping a scotch with classical music on the stereo -almost as much as he did lending books. "I'm the luckiest man alive," he'd say whenever someone asked about his family or friends, of which he had many. To him, this is what mattered most. a celebration of life will follow. We love you, John.



