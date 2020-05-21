John Lee Somerset
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born in Kitchener, longtime Mississauga resident, John Somerset passed away, on May 3, 2020, at the ripe age of 80. Husband of Susan for 54 years. Dad to Kerry, Jill and Jay. Father-in-law to Todd, Greg and Siobhan. Papa to Mackenzie, Elliott, Carter, Emma, Ben, Henry and Ferris. John was loved by many and will be missed deeply. Remembered for his quiet humour and kindness, John enjoyed reading - in his chair, sipping a scotch with classical music on the stereo -almost as much as he did lending books. "I'm the luckiest man alive," he'd say whenever someone asked about his family or friends, of which he had many. To him, this is what mattered most. a celebration of life will follow. We love you, John.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mississauga News on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved