Govan high's school reunion will be short one this year. John (affectionately known as Chalkie) was originally from sunny Govan, Scotland, immigrated to Canada in 1963 via New Toronto and has now gone to the Big Legion in the sky. Waiting for him were his parents Thomas and Helen, his siblings Thomas and Mary who died in WW2, and his sisters Jessie and Wilma. He is survived by his partner Jeanne Ann MacNeil whom he affectionately called "Jeannie"; his sisters Helen Petrie, Margaret McKenna; Children Alan (Kjristen) White, Kevin White (Shelley) Renee (Brad) Gill; Melanie Scott, Beloved grandchildren Alia, Ella, Kailey, Julia, Mark, Jacob, Mackenzie and Hayleigh. A private gathering will be held at a later time for immediate family only. Until we meet again. Alba gu bràth.
Published in Mississauga News on Mar. 11, 2020