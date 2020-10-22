Paul died peacefully at home surrounded by the love of family. He is survived by his pride and joy, his children, Taylor and Dylan along with their mother, Michelle, and his mother, Marie. He was predeceased by his father, Larry. Paul was born in Toronto but spent most of his formative years in Mississauga where he attended Meadowvale Secondary School. Paul was a hockey goalie. When he was growing up, he played in Streetsville and then in Meadowvale. He continued playing as an adult until a couple of years before his death when cancer made it impossible for him to continue. Paul was a longtime employee of Confederation Freezers in Brampton. He was very appreciative of the kind and generous acts of management and staff during his illness. Every year he anxiously looked forward to seeing many of his friends when they got together at "Moodstock". He was so touched by the love and generosity those friends showed him during his battle with cancer. He also enjoyed cooking and entered the cooking contest over the years at Moodstock. His greatest annual enjoyment was his fishing trip up north to Shooting Star Camp in Metagama with Dylan his "Fisher Buddy". Unfortunately, he wasn't able to make it this year which was a major disappointment for him because he wasn't able to see his friends up there to say goodbye, and he didn't get to spend that special time with his son. Paul will be greatly missed by his many friends and heartbroken family. According to Paul's wishes, cremation has already taken place. There will be a celebration of his life in the future when it's safe to get together once again. In lieu of flowers, you may wish to make a donation to your local food bank or the Canadian Cancer Society
. Just performing an act of kindness would be a wonderful tribute to Paul. Online condolences may be made at "www.aftercare.org".