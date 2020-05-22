John Everett Warren, at the age of 77, passed on May 18, 2020 at Trillium Health Centre, Mississauga, ON, with loving wife Jackie and son Michael by his side. Everett is survived and sadly missed by his beloved wife Jackie and son Michael and grandhcildren Cajun (Ashley), Monica (Chris), step-grandchildren Amanda, Bradley, Mathew and Ryan, three great-grandchildren Scarlett, Raena and Wynter, step-son Lenny (Trish) and step-grandchildren Ben, Tim and Alicia and three step-grandchildren Mason, Kensey and Autumn. Besides his parents Albert and Carrie (Mathews) Warren, brothers Fred, Edgar, Sheldon, Kieth, Chester and Lester and sisters Addie, Linda. Living sister Katheryn Kaye. Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and many many close friends. There will not be a service he will be taken back home to New Brunswick at a later date. In lieu of donations please choose the heart foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store