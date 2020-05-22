John Warren
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Everett Warren, at the age of 77, passed on May 18, 2020 at Trillium Health Centre, Mississauga, ON, with loving wife Jackie and son Michael by his side. Everett is survived and sadly missed by his beloved wife Jackie and son Michael and grandhcildren Cajun (Ashley), Monica (Chris), step-grandchildren Amanda, Bradley, Mathew and Ryan, three great-grandchildren Scarlett, Raena and Wynter, step-son Lenny (Trish) and step-grandchildren Ben, Tim and Alicia and three step-grandchildren Mason, Kensey and Autumn. Besides his parents Albert and Carrie (Mathews) Warren, brothers Fred, Edgar, Sheldon, Kieth, Chester and Lester and sisters Addie, Linda. Living sister Katheryn Kaye. Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and many many close friends. There will not be a service he will be taken back home to New Brunswick at a later date. In lieu of donations please choose the heart foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mississauga News on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tranquility Burial and Cremation Services Inc.
2390 Haines Road
Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y6
(905) 855-7565
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved