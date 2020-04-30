|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John William Coleman at Mississauga Hospital. John peacefully passed away on April 20, 2020 at the age of 95. Beloved husband of Lillian Grace Coleman (nee Campbell) for 63 years. Loving father of Janice A. Venditti (nee Coleman) (Del), John C. Coleman (Dale), James F. Coleman (Mary Lou) and David W. Coleman (Bonnie). John will be missed by all of his children, his 10 grandchildren Michele (Sean), Christina, Michael (Joanna), Kasey, Ryan (Kinga), Jonathan (Liliana), Brenden, Kimberly (Jeff), Sandra, Stacey (Matt)and 14 great-grandchildren Liam, Teagan, Hayley, Holden, Beau, Mia, Everly, Owen, Callie, Jordan, Jessica, Jackson, Miles and Cole. John was one of the last Lancaster bomber pilots who flew in Europe for the final three years of WWII and was a newspaperman with the Toronto Telegram and Toronto Star (Metroland Media) for 45 years, which he loved. He had a wonderful and successful life. He loved golf and driving his Cadillac, his favourite car (usually with a big cigar in hand). Best of all he loved taking all his kids and grandkids out for a spectacular Christmas dinner at his favourite restaurant. What a great time for this big family group of over 25. Every summer there was pool time, lunches and BBQ's, we can't count them all. So many great times. John was loved by his whole family and his friends. John was buried at GlenOaks Cemetery in a private family ceremony on Saturday, April 25, 2020. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of John can be made at; true www.truepatriotlove.com or to www.diabetes.ca.
Published in Mississauga News on Apr. 30, 2020