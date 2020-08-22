1/2
Joseph Leo CAHILL
Sadly announcing the passing of Joseph Leo Cahill at home in Mississauga on August 19, 2020. Predeceased by his beloved wife Ruth (nee Moore) of 65 years, survived by seven children - Michael (Pauline); Paul (Lori); Peter; Sheilagh Seed (Greg); John (Wendy); Patrick (Cathy) and Kevin (Susan) and 13 grandchildren - Mark, David, Sean, Amy, Kimberly, Tracey, Stephen, Ryan, Hayley, Olivia, Benjamin, Zach and Jenna. Leo was born and raised in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, the son of Hector and Agnes (Kain). He was the eldest of 4 children along with Mildred, Elwyn and Noreen. Leo enlisted in the military during WWII before attending St Michael's College at the University of Toronto where he obtained his Master of Finance degree in March 1951. He was a man of strong faith, his Roman Catholic devotion being an essential part of his life including serving as a deacon for many years at St Patrick's Parish in Mississauga. He will be missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca


Published in Mississauga News on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON L5B 1M8
(905) 279-7663
