With profound sadness we announce that Joyce passed away at the Arnprior District Hospital at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Robert Trott. Dearly loved mother of her two sons Raymond and the late David. Cherished grandmother of Raymie, Corey, Claire, Jessie and Breen and great grandmother to Liam, C.J. Collyer, Camber and Jones. She is survived by her two sisters; Patricia Guthrie of Calgary and June Bonish of Thunder Bay. Joyce's love of children and travel resulted in her and her late husband starting a school bus company. She will be missed by the many bus drivers, colleagues, and friends made during over 40 years of passionately operating her family owned bus business. Joyce leaves behind a legacy of caring, kindness, and generosity to her family members and to her many friends and employees. She will be fondly remembered for her zest for life, her problem-solving abilities and her willingness to work hard. No administrative task was ever too difficult and no problem was ever left unresolved. She will be missed. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks the nurses and the entire medical staff at the Arnprior hospital for making her last days comfortable. A funeral service will be held in Mississauga for immediate family only. A Celebration of Life Service will be held, at a later date, so that her extended family, friends, and colleagues may pay their respects.
Published in Mississauga News on Apr. 10, 2020