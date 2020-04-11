|
Judith Ann Bowlby, age 92, passed away on April 7, 2020 peacefully at Cambridge Memorial Hospital in Cambridge, Ontario. Judy was a wonderful nurse all her life. How fitting under the circumstances of the COVID19 pandemic situation, when family could not be there with her, a team of nurses and care-givers at the hospital surrounded her bedside as she was welcomed into God's Kingdom. She is fondly remembered and loved by nieces and nephews and their families. Judy was a public health nurse who worked tirelessly alongside her best friend, Dr. Barbara Corbett in serving children and families for over 47 years in Mississauga, Ontario at The Froebel Kindergarten and School. Judy lived her deep faith in the Lord by spreading joy, love and kindness to all those fortunate enough to come across her path. Jesus said, "Truly I tell you, whoever does not receive the kingdom of God as a little child will never enter it." LUKE 18:17. This was Judy. Just like a child, she took great joy in all living things. Her family, her friends, her adored West Highland Terriers, her respect and love of nature (especially sunsets in Southampton) and her ability to see the good in others and her trust in God was displayed in every breath she took. We are all so grateful that the Lord allowed her to stay with us for 92 years and now she joins many dear friends, her two brothers John and Gord, her sister Margaret, and her mother and father in heaven. What a celebration there must have been when she arrived to meet her Lord and Savior and hear Him say "Enter My child, well done good and faithful servant." A service will be held at Prospect Hill Cemetery at a later date. Details will be posted at www.HarrisFuneralHome.ca
Published in Mississauga News on Apr. 11, 2020