November 15, 1951 - April 27, 2020 Katherine Ann Obright passed away suddenly in her 69th year on April 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Tom Obright for over 30 years, Kathy is survived by siblings Allen Brown, Patricia Coletta (Richard), Roberta McConnell (Ernie), Robert Brown, Don Brown (Jeanne) and sister-in-law Cathy Obright, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased by sister Caroline Brown. Kathy was the daughter of Margaret (nee MacFadyen) and Maurice Roy Brown, both deceased. Kathy spent her working life as a legal assistant in Mississauga and Ottawa. As a volunteer, Kathy was active in Scouting as a Beaver Leader, Service Team member and Trainer, and with the Heart & Stroke Foundation as a Committee Chair and Board Member. Kathy was an avid reader and lover of the arts, and always enjoyed life to the fullest. She was a strong family and community leader, resilient to health setbacks late in life, and a loving and caring wife to Tom. She will be missed by all who knew her. A celebration of life and interment will take place at a later date when her family and friends can get together. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Kidney Foundation in memory would be appreciated.

Published in Mississauga News on May 8, 2020.
