LARRY Wilson

Passed away surrounded by loved ones in his home in his 71st year. Loving husband to Bonnie. Proud father to Andrea (Brian) and Matthew (Kelly), and Grandpa to Elliet and Everett. Survived by his mother Kay, and his brother Leo (Celine), his nieces Elizabeth and Nathalie (Evan). Predeceased by his father Leo. A gentleman and a joker, he was as quick with a comeback as he was with a helping hand. He always had a dog by his side, most recently Murphy. The only thing that surpassed his affinity for animals was his love for people. The family would like to thank all of the Nurses, Doctors and Staff who provided him care at Oakville Trafalgar Hospital and Acclaim Health. In lieu of flowers a donation could be made to OneWalk to Conquer Cancer: D's Girls or to a charity of your choosing. A Celebration of Life will be held in the coming weeks. Please visit oakviewfuneral.ca
