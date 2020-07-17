1/
LARRY Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LARRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away surrounded by loved ones in his home in his 71st year. Loving husband to Bonnie. Proud father to Andrea (Brian) and Matthew (Kelly), and Grandpa to Elliet and Everett. Survived by his mother Kay, and his brother Leo (Celine), his nieces Elizabeth and Nathalie (Evan). Predeceased by his father Leo. A gentleman and a joker, he was as quick with a comeback as he was with a helping hand. He always had a dog by his side, most recently Murphy. The only thing that surpassed his affinity for animals was his love for people. The family would like to thank all of the Nurses, Doctors and Staff who provided him care at Oakville Trafalgar Hospital and Acclaim Health. In lieu of flowers a donation could be made to OneWalk to Conquer Cancer: D's Girls or to a charity of your choosing. A Celebration of Life will be held in the coming weeks. Please visit oakviewfuneral.ca for more details and to offer online condolences.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mississauga News on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oakview Funeral Home - Oakville
56 Lakeshore Road, W.
Oakville, ON L6K 1C7
(905) 842-2252
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oakview Funeral Home - Oakville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved