Surrounded by her loving family, (Marion) Lorraine Harris, passed away peacefully in her sleep the evening of March 12, 2020. A graduate of Northern Vocational, Waterloo Lutheran University (aka. Wilfrid Laurier), and University of Toronto (Teaching Degree). Lorraine loved teaching, starting at Wellington Heights, then Port Moody and John F. Ross High School from 1969 until 1995. In retirement, she was a world traveller, part-time genealogist, gardener, Community Volunteer Income Tax preparer, and an active board member of Woodlawn Cemetery, and Mississauga Public Library Board. Lorraine is preceded in death by her mother Marion Robinson and husband Jack Harris. She is survived by her children; Scott (Pauline) and Sue (Bob); grandchildren Katie, Dani and Ashley(Noah); and great-grandchildren London and Devlyn. As expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.
Published in Mississauga News on Mar. 18, 2020