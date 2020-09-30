1/1
Margaret MacLaren MUSSELMAN
1943-12-06 - 2020-09-08
Passed away at home with her son Christopher at her bedside. Margaret worked as a nurse for many years both in Scotland and at Trillium Health Partners. She enjoyed volunteering at the Living Arts Centre. Margaret is survived by her son Chris, brother Donald (Eileen) of Australia, sister Morvon (Richard) of Scotland, brother Alasdair (Dianne) of Ottawa, nephews Gavin and Graham and cousins Donations may be made to the Cancer Society. A memorial service will be held at Turner & Porter Funeral Home Mississauga. Please call Donna at 905-332-9051 for the date of the service.

Published in Mississauga News on Sep. 30, 2020.
