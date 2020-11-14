1/1
Marjorie Elizabeth Cunningham
Surrounded by family at Trillium Health in Mississauga, on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of Lester. Loving mother of James (Susanne Bernard) of Oakville, Janice (April Currie) of Mississauga and Jeff (Katie Pratt) of Burlington. Marjorie will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Nicholas, Spencer, Alison, Tyler, Elizabeth, Daniel and Matthew. She will be greatly missed by her sister Leona (Jim) Irwin of Markdale, brother Ken (Glenda) Richardson of Brampton and sister-in-law Pat of Newmarket. Predeceased by brothers Bill (Lois), Cliff (Ruth) and Bruce. Marjorie was born and raised in Flesherton, the third child of Harold and Mona Richardson. She left the area to become a teacher, marrying Lester and eventually settling in Streetsville. Marjorie started her teaching career in a one-room schoolhouse at Wesley school. She retired from the Peel District School Board having taught for 37 years. Marjorie always supported her children's interests by volunteering with the Hockette's, an organization that supported Streetsville Minor Hockey by running social events and fundraisers. Aside from her family, singing was a great love of hers. Marjorie sang with the Streetsville United Church choir as well as "Justus", a community choir with a passion for performing. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Gentle Shepherd Community Church (426176 Concession Rd 8, Flesherton) with visitation for one hour prior to the service. If you plan to attend, we ask that you use the RSVP service found on Marjorie's memorial page at www.fawcettfuneralhome.ca Due to current regional COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will take place in Streetsville at a later date. Memorial Donations to CAMH would be greatly appreciated.


Published in Mississauga News on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
