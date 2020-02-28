|
Passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020. Mervyn leaves behind Ina Ernesta, his dear wife of 53 years. Left to cherish his memory are numerous family members including daughters Wendy Batson, Jacqueline Batson Pooler and her husband William, Susan Batson Patterson and her husband JR, and grandsons Matthew Pooler and Binyamin Batson Feuer. Born in Barbados, Mervyn ventured to London and met his adoring wife who bore him three daughters. Together they sought out a new life in Canada. Mervyn worked tirelessly to provide for his family working first as a cobbler for Roots Canada in 1973, then as a much-beloved custodian for the Etobicoke Board of Education until his retirement. Our family would like to thank everyone who has been a part of Mervyn's long life and supported all of us throughout the years. A celebration of life will be announced later in 2020. If desired, messages of condolence may be sent directly to [email protected]
Published in Mississauga News on Feb. 28, 2020