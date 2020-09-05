Passed away on Thursday August 27, 2020 at her home in Mississauga, Ontario. She was a resident of the city for 27 years after living in Toronto for 17 years. She was born in Durban, South Africa and came to Canada in 1976 with her husband Jay, son Darshan and daughter Nivarsha. She is the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. V. Gopaul, sister Soondhree (late) and sister Bharati all of Riverside, Durban North, South Africa. She also leaves behind devoted nieces Trusha, Dhusi and Sandira and a large extended family abroad. Leela was a teacher in South Africa where she met her husband Jay. She endured the struggles within an apartheid South Africa until her move with her young family to Toronto. She was always a proud Canadian and loved our multicultural country. She was an avid gardener, baker and jam-maker. Leela always thought about others and on many occasions she would put together small gifts for neighbours and acquaintances so they would always feel her friendship and her warmth. Leela worked for Food City and Safeway in Toronto, Marks & Spencer at Yorkdale mall and for Loblaws at Heartland. Her love for fashion always shone through with matching outfits and jewelry, hair coiffed and makeup consistently applied. Her favourite past times were travelling and tasting different cuisines. Leela's favourite mode of travel was cruising, visiting multiple ports across the Caribbean and Europe while creating wonderful memories with her husband and forming new friendships along the way. She travelled extensively to many destinations in Canada, the U.S., Europe, and Africa. Leela was a most loving partner of 54 years and an attentive mother to her two children. She will always be remembered as a kind, caring and compassionate individual. She will live on in all the hearts and minds of the family and friends left behind. Due to Covid19 restrictions an invitation only interment/memorial service will be held at Glen Oaks Cemetery. Online condolences may be made through turnerporter.ca
. Donations are welcome to some of the family's cherished charities: cancer.ca
, heartandstroke.ca
, diabetes.ca
.