Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kitching-Steepe Funeral Home Limited
146 Mill Street North
Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0
(905) 689-4852
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Walden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Jean Walden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Muriel Jean Walden Obituary
Passed away unexpectedly at her home in Mississauga on January 3, 2020, only days away from her 76th birthday. Daughter of Robert and Doris Walden (both predeceased) of Waterdown and sister of Richard, of Nepean. Much loved by her family and by the Chappel family. Will be missed by her McMaster University Nursing class of 1966. Will also be missed by friends in Mississauga, Hawaii and Australia. A Memorial Service will be held at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mississauga Humane Society or a would be appreciated. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in Mississauga News on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Muriel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -