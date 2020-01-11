|
|
Passed away unexpectedly at her home in Mississauga on January 3, 2020, only days away from her 76th birthday. Daughter of Robert and Doris Walden (both predeceased) of Waterdown and sister of Richard, of Nepean. Much loved by her family and by the Chappel family. Will be missed by her McMaster University Nursing class of 1966. Will also be missed by friends in Mississauga, Hawaii and Australia. A Memorial Service will be held at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mississauga Humane Society or a would be appreciated. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in Mississauga News on Jan. 11, 2020