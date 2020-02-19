Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Nedia Moroz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nedia Moroz


1928 - 10
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nedia Moroz Obituary
Passed away peacefully at age 91 on February 4, 2020. Beloved wife of Jerry Moroz for over 68 years, living in Mississauga. Devoted mother of Janet Moroz Clarke (David) of Vernon BC, and Tom Moroz (Mimmi) of Halton Hills, ON. Cherished Grandma to Robert, Joanna (Dale), Scott (Tara) and Julie (Mert). Nedia was immensely proud of her family. Dear sister of Olga,Stephanie and predeceased by her brother Ivan. She will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. The family wishes to thank all who cared for her at Birkdale Retirement Residence in Milton, and at Alexander Place Long Term Care in Waterdown. A celebration of Nedias life will be held in April. Internment will take place at Glen Oaks Cemetery in Oakville. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimers Society would be appreciated.
Published in Mississauga News on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nedia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -