Passed away peacefully at age 91 on February 4, 2020. Beloved wife of Jerry Moroz for over 68 years, living in Mississauga. Devoted mother of Janet Moroz Clarke (David) of Vernon BC, and Tom Moroz (Mimmi) of Halton Hills, ON. Cherished Grandma to Robert, Joanna (Dale), Scott (Tara) and Julie (Mert). Nedia was immensely proud of her family. Dear sister of Olga,Stephanie and predeceased by her brother Ivan. She will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. The family wishes to thank all who cared for her at Birkdale Retirement Residence in Milton, and at Alexander Place Long Term Care in Waterdown. A celebration of Nedias life will be held in April. Internment will take place at Glen Oaks Cemetery in Oakville. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimers Society would be appreciated.
Published in Mississauga News on Feb. 19, 2020