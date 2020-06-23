at Credit Valley Hospital on June 13, 2020. Born in Glasgow, Scotland in 1932. Immigrated to Canada in 1957. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Archie, in 2001 and her dear mother, Annie McLintock, in 1988. Catherine is survived by her daughter Anne MacGregor and many friends: Mairi Wallace, Helen Bell, Rita Bryers and Anne-Marie DeSylva. Per Catherine's request, there will be no funeral. Cremation has taken place. Remains will be scattered at Meadowvale Cemetery in Brampton at a later date. "Peace at last" For the full version of this obituary, posted on Facebook on June 19, 2020, please go to: https://www.facebook.com/anne.macgregor.75 Donation Suggestions - if desired & in lieu of flowers The Scott Mission -scottmission.com Ernestine's Women's Shelter, - ernestines.ca Dog Tales Rescue - dogtales.ca
Published in Mississauga News on Jun. 23, 2020.