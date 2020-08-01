1/1
Norman Alexander Hogg
Surrounded by the love of his family, Norman passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the age of 85. Cherished and devoted husband of Margaret (Marjory). Loving father of Gillian (Wayne), Alison (Enzo). Proud Grandad of Alex (Kristin), Jenna, Sebastian, and Larissa. "Stormin Norman" was always the life of the party and forever left you smiling. He will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Acclaim Health Oakville.

Published in Mississauga News on Aug. 1, 2020.
