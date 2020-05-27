Raymond Joseph Weiss, after a long illness, passed away at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, on Thursday May 21, 2020. Ray was born in Gravenhurst Ontario on November 25, 1949. The fifth of nine children born to Steven and Adeline Weiss. Ray worked at providing for his family, while always maintaining his independent thoughts and ideas, pursuing dreams and interests along the way. Poet, songwriter, bird enthusiast, animal lover, community organizer and supporter, promoter, as well as Real Estate Sales Representative. Ray's childhood was surrounded by family, surviving sisters and brother Sandra, Vicki, Patsy, Steven, as well as those who had predeceased him Gord, Ron, Bill and Cathy. His father Steve predeceased him in 1975, and mother Adeline in 2013. He grew up enjoying life in a very big close family sharing all special times and occasions with many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins as well as many nieces and nephews. He brought into this close-knit environment three children Joseph, Andrew and Katrina, having shared times in his life with Bev and Katherine. A special thank you goes out to Bev, Len and Janet, from the children and family, for their support during Ray's final days. Ray was a principled man of high integrity, that carried great optimism which guided him through life both personally and in his work. These core values defined him. Ray's final resting place will be St Mary's Cemetery, in Mississauga Ontario, alongside his mother, father, and brother Bill. A tribute to Ray will be held in the near future, when gatherings are once again permitted. Family and friends will have the opportunity to celebrate his life looking back and enjoying thoughts of good times gone by. Donations in his memory would be appropriately made to Diabetes Canada.



