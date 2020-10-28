REMEMBERED WITH LOVE AND JOY Bob peacefully passed away at home in his 74th year. Bob will be greatly missed by his wife of 49 years, Judy, his daughter Juliette and son-in-law Shayne. Bob will be missed by his two sisters Theresa (Joe) and Elizabeth (Delphin). Bob was born in New Brunswick but lived most of his life in Mississauga. He was well known in his community and remembered as easy going, friendly and generous to anyone he met. He would help anyone who needed it. Bob drove and was a Safety Rep for the Mississauga Transit for 30 years and was very involved in the union. He loved fishing and being outdoors. He will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future, date TBD.



