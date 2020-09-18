1/
Ronald George WISE
Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in London, Ontario with family by his side. Loving husband of Pat of 63 years. Cherished brother of the late Gordon Wise and his wife Teketha (Texas). Brother-in-law of Edward Oana, Robert Oana, Shirley Hocking and Elaine Cooper. Predeceased by parents Rowen and Ivy Wise. Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews in Sarnia, Ontario. Ronald was an avid volunteer with the Canadian Cancer Society and Scouts Canada. He enjoyed canoeing and sailing and was an Air Force Reservist for many years with 411 Squadron in Toronto, Ontario. Visitors will be received at John T. Donohue Funeral Home, 362 Waterloo Street at King Street, on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 3 to 5 o'clock. Due to COVID -19 restrictions as per the Bereavement Authority of Ontario a limited number of people are able to attend each visitation and service. Please email donohue@donohuefuneralhome.ca or call 519-434-2708 for availability.Interment will take place at Trinity St. Paul Anglican Church, Port Credit, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

Published in Mississauga News on Sep. 18, 2020.
