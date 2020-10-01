Passed away peacefully at the Woodstock Hospital on Sunday, September 27, 2020, in her 62nd year. Loving sister of Michael, Peter (Josie) and Richard (Joanne). Dear aunt of Alyssa, Brianna; Sara (Travis) and AJ (Katrin). Proud great aunt of Cally and Riley. Rosemary will now be joining her parents, George and Sheila, in God's hands. Survived by her many relatives in England. Rosemary was active in family, church and community. She was a long-time member of St. Paul's Lorne Park, a voracious reader, a loving godmother, and she brought joy to those around her with her arts and crafts. Cremation has taken place. A public visitation will be taking place Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 3-6 P.M. at the Brock and Visser Funeral Home, 845 Devonshire Ave., Woodstock. Everyone is welcome to come, however, all guests will be required to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing while inside the funeral home. A memorial service will be taking place online; details will be available at Obituary for Rosemary Adela Mayo | Brock & Visser Funeral Home. If desired, memorial contributions to the charity of your choice
made in Rosemary's memory would be appreciated and may be arranged through the funeral home. Expressions of love and sympathy may be placed and viewed online at www.brockandvisser.com