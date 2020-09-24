Born: Glasgow Scotland Sarah Phillips Fleming (Wee Sarah) passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on September 16, 2020 surrounded by her family, at the age of 82. Predeceased by her loving husband Danny of 49 years. Loving mother of Danny, Wendy, Jacqueline, James and Carolyn. Adoring Granny to Charlotte, Kristopher and Marie. Lovingly remembered by her family in Scotland, Mary, Bobby, Greta, Willie, Helen and their families. Sarah was predeceased by her parents, Margret and James, siblings Cathie, James, Alex and niece Peggy. Sarah will be sadly missed by her family here in Canada, Evelyn, Frank, family, Pat, Michael, family and Cathie and Neil who all immigrated to Canada following in Sarah and Danny's footsteps. Sarah will be greatly missed by her nieces Julie and Nikki. Sarah will also be missed by her adopted grandchildren Richard, Lyndsey, James, Lila and darling Spencer. Sarah had a competitive spirit which led to all of her social activities, if there was a game to play Sarah was there. One of Sarah's greatest passion was playing golf. Sarah kept active by walking and swimming every day. Sarah loved her winters in Florida and travelling with friends and family. Sarah enjoyed a good song and a dance. She will be missed by many relatives here in Canada, Scotland and Florida. A special thanks to the palliative health care team that provided exceptional care over the last two months. Donations can be made to the Carlo Fidani Peel Regional Cancer Centre.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store