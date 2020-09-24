1/1
Sarah Phillips Fleming
1938-04-21 - 2020-09-16
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born: Glasgow Scotland Sarah Phillips Fleming (Wee Sarah) passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on September 16, 2020 surrounded by her family, at the age of 82. Predeceased by her loving husband Danny of 49 years. Loving mother of Danny, Wendy, Jacqueline, James and Carolyn. Adoring Granny to Charlotte, Kristopher and Marie. Lovingly remembered by her family in Scotland, Mary, Bobby, Greta, Willie, Helen and their families. Sarah was predeceased by her parents, Margret and James, siblings Cathie, James, Alex and niece Peggy. Sarah will be sadly missed by her family here in Canada, Evelyn, Frank, family, Pat, Michael, family and Cathie and Neil who all immigrated to Canada following in Sarah and Danny's footsteps. Sarah will be greatly missed by her nieces Julie and Nikki. Sarah will also be missed by her adopted grandchildren Richard, Lyndsey, James, Lila and darling Spencer. Sarah had a competitive spirit which led to all of her social activities, if there was a game to play Sarah was there. One of Sarah's greatest passion was playing golf. Sarah kept active by walking and swimming every day. Sarah loved her winters in Florida and travelling with friends and family. Sarah enjoyed a good song and a dance. She will be missed by many relatives here in Canada, Scotland and Florida. A special thanks to the palliative health care team that provided exceptional care over the last two months. Donations can be made to the Carlo Fidani Peel Regional Cancer Centre.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mississauga News on Sep. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved